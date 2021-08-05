Drug dealer stuffed £1,500 worth of drugs up his bottom, court told

Officers stopped the VW car on Plumpton Road following reports of suspicious behaviour and witnessed a man on the passenger side lift himself up from the seat and bury the drugs.

Prosecuting at Leeds Crown Court, Nick Worsley said that when they got the arrested man back to the police station, they found 83 wraps of crack cocaine and 30 wraps of heroin.

They also found £20 worth of cannabis.

The dealer had £1,565 worth of crack and heroin on him.

The defendant was not in court because he was diagnosed with Covid-19, but his case has been moved to Bradford Crown Court, where is he also due to face separate charges.

However, the driver of the VW, James Anthony Simmons, appeared where he admitted to two counts of possessing Class A drugs with an intent to supply.

The 37-year-old had initially denied the charges - which stemmed from July 18, 2019 - and was due to to stand trial but later changed his pleas to guilty.

Plumpton Road in Wakefield.

The court was told that Simmons, of Mond Avenue, Bradford, had fully complied with police when they stopped the car.

No mitigation was offered to the court on his behalf when Judge Simon Batiste told him he would not be locked up.

Instead, he gave him a two-year sentence, suspending it for two years.

He told Simmons: "You were clearly in the lesser role in what was taking place.

"It's clear that the drugs were in possession of the co-accused. The money was in his possession, you had nothing on you or at home and have committed no further offences since then.

"You may have had some naivety in terms of your involvement."