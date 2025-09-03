Drug use and antisocial behaviour 'rampant' at Wakefield cemetery

People are openly using drugs and causing mayhem at Wakefield cemetery near a retirement community, a resident has said.

Retired Stephen Robert said groups of people consistently meet up in the area around West Parade burial ground and Thornhill Street to drink and take drugs.

The spot was full of drug paraphernalia and alcohol containers, discarded needle containers, and little plastic packets.

He said: “This is what we get every day without fail. We get swearing and shouting, they're smoking these pipe things, drugs come on a daily basis and it's not very good at all.

Discarded cans

"We are a retired complex with people of a certain age and we don't want to see that. It's the first thing we see in the morning.

"We don't want to see people swearing and using the place as a toilet.

"It used to be a pleasant place to walk around with my little dog but I’ve given that up now.”

He believed that the disruption was a result of habitual drug users being ushered out of other areas in the city.

Various items left behind after a gathering

"It seems as long as they're out of the city centre it's out of sight out of mind for the police.

“In my door the first thing I see is one of these drug people in a stupor and someone phoning an ambulance.

"I find myself having to close my windows in hot weather while they’re swearing, shouting and fighting amongst themselves.”

He said there was an area at the corner of the road where they queue waiting for the drugs and money can be seen changing hands openly.

Inspector Paul Fraser of the Wakefield Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We are aware of residents' concerns regarding a recent increase in anti social behaviour in the Thornhill Street area and are working to address issues there.

“We have been working closely with local residents, businesses and the local authority to target this area resulting in hotspot locations being identified on South Parade, West Parade and Thornhill Street.

“This work has resulted in a number of arrests being made, people rough sleeping referred to support services and CBO applications compiled.

“It’s really important issues there continue to be reported, and I continue to urge anyone who witnesses persons involved in criminal behaviour in or around Thornhill Street to contact the Wakefield Central NPT on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.“

Jill Edmondson, Wakefield Council’s head of regulatory services, said: “We are aware of reports of anti-social behaviour in the West Parade burial ground.

"And we won’t tolerate behaviour that has a negative impact on our communities.

“That’s why we are working with the Police who have increased patrols in the area. And we are compiling Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBOs) against the individuals who are persistently involved.

“If anyone witnesses any anti-social behaviour, they can report it to West Yorkshire Police online at Live Chat | West Yorkshire Police or by calling 101. If a crime is in progress, then it should be reported via 999.”