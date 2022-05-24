Drunken mum-of-two who headbutted police officer ordered to seek help

Officers were called to Crossman Drive in Normanton in the early hours of February 13 where they found Kelly Marsh causing a disturbance outside a property, throwing plant pots about.

Prosecuting, Anthony Moore told Leeds Crown Court: "She was clearly upset about something and clearly in drink."

The officers persuaded to sit in the back of their vehicle where the computer database showed that she was wanted on a warrant in Nottinghamshire.

The mother-of-two told the police that she had already been dealt with, which later transpired to be true, but the officers said she needed to be arrested until it was resolved.

As a male officer tried to put the handcuffs on her she lunged at him, headbutting him on the bridge of the nose, but did not cause any injury.

During interview the 32-year-old denied she had attacked the man, but after being shown body-worn camera footage from the officer, accepted she had lashed out and "was embarrassed about her behaviour," added Mr Moore.

She admitted a charge of assaulting an emergency worker.

Moore, of Compton Avenue in Harehills, Leeds, has 29 convictions for 50 offences, including assaulting an officer in 2017 and further incidents involving her being drunk and disorderly.

Mitigating, Soheil Khan said: "Her problem is drink, and it seems to me that she not have a great history of real intervention as far as her drink problem is concerned."

The judge, Recorder Harry Vann told Marsh: "Emergency workers should not have to fear for their safety.

"Assaults on emergency workers are serious offences.

"You have a significant previous record and I can't overlook that.

"Equally, I can't overlook that you were in drink, but there is clearly genuine remorse.

"You have an alcohol problem and you need to fix that - I do not see how you will stay out of the courts otherwise."

He handed her a 12-month community order, with a 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement.