Dumper trucks stolen from Wakefield building site

The Thwaites trucks, identical to the one pictured, were said to have been stolen from a site in Neil Fox Way between 4pm on Friday, August 5 and 7am today, Monday.
Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity around the site between the above times, or may know where the vehicles could be now, is asked to contact police in Wakefield on 101 or by using the Livechat on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13220433112.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.