Electric scooters: Wakefield police warn you could have your scooter seized - here's why

It is currently against the law to ride an electric scooter on a public road or pavement.

This is the warning being issued by Wakefield Police.

Electrical scooters (also known as e-scooters) come under the category of “powered transporters”; which covers a range of personal transport devices which are powered by a motor.

E-scooters are classed as motor vehicles under the Road Traffic Act 1988, which means the rules that apply to motor vehicles, also apply to e-scooters including the need to have a licence, insurance and tax.

Many people are unaware that it's illegal to use them on the road or in public spaces.

It's not currently possible to get insurance for privately owned e-scooters, meaning it's illegal to use them on the road or in public spaces.

If you're using a private e-scooter you risk the vehicle being seized under Section 165 Road Traffic Act 1988 for no insurance and in some circumstances, riders prosecuted.

If you cause serious harm to another person whilst riding an e-scooter the incident will be investigated in the same way it would if you were riding a motorcycle or driving a car.

What happens if I’m stopped by the police?