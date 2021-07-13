"Entrenched" paedophile finally jailed after admitting THIRD offence

Richard Thomas Ely from South Kirkby was told by a judge at Leeds Crown Court that he had only admitted his guilt for a lesser sentence, having previously denied the charge of making indecent images of children, claiming he had found a memory stick in the street that contained the vile footage.

Prosecutor Daniel Penman said that Ely had two previous convictions for having indecent images in 2015 and 2017, and escaped with community orders and made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to limit his internet use.

As part of that order, police visited his home on Standish Crescent last year to monitor his electronic devices and he confessed to having a USB memory stick, which was found to contain three child abuse movies which were deemed to be Category A - the most serious.

Ely was jailed for 14 months.

The 45-year-old denied the charges and a trial date was set, before he changed his plea.

Mitigating, Gareth Henderson-Moore said: "He accepts he has a problem, he accepts responsibility for this offence and wishes to obtain any assistance he can."

However, the judge, Recorder Darren Preston, responded by saying Ely had chances for help when he was previously convicted, and continued to make excuses.

He said: "He had help before and it has completely failed to have an impact on him.

"He keeps providing preposterous explanations and now expects the court to believe he is sincere."

Jailing him for 14 months, he told Ely: "You are incapable or unwilling to accept help.

"You are plainly an entrenched paedophile who is in complete denial.

"Your admissions now are to secure a better sentence. You are not willing to accept you have a problem.

"There is no prospect for rehabilitation and the only option is immediate custody."