Escooters: Wakefield police warn you could have your escooter seized - here's why

It is currently against the law to ride an electric scooter on a public road or pavement.

This is the warning being issued by Wakefield Police after officers stopped a rider in Wakefield.

PCSOs on patrol saw a young man on an escooter, riding along Horbury Road yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

After catching up with him, they gave him an official warning as well as confiscating the key and returning it to his home address.

eScooters are currently not legally allowed be used anywhere other than on private property.

Electrical scooters (known as e-scooters) come under the category of “powered transporters”; which covers a range of personal transport devices which are powered by a motor.

E-scooters are classed as motor vehicles under the Road Traffic Act 1988, which means the rules that apply to motor vehicles, also apply to e-scooters including the need to have a licence, insurance and tax.

It's not currently possible to get insurance for privately owned e-scooters, meaning it's illegal to use them on the road or in public spaces.

If you're using a private e-scooter you risk the vehicle being seized under Section 165 Road Traffic Act 1988 for no insurance and in some circumstances, riders prosecuted.

If you cause serious harm to another person whilst riding an e-scooter the incident will be investigated in the same way it would if you were riding a motorcycle or driving a car.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Please be aware that these eScooters are currently not legally allowed be used anywhere other than on private propetry despite them being widely available for purchase.

"Any reputable retailer should be providing this information with every sale.”