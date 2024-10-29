Euro 2024 ‘contributed’ to rise in domestic abuse across Wakefield, report says

An increase in reports of domestic abuse across the Wakefield district has been attributed to the Euro 2024 football tournament.

Figures produced by Wakefield Council show a rise in the number of referrals to the authority’s domestic abuse service earlier this year.

Data for the first quarter of the municipal year (April to June) also reveals an increase in the number of anti-social behaviour incidents across the district.

According to a report to councillors, there were a total of 2,662 domestic abuse reports over the three-month period.

A total of 470 cases were referred to the Wakefield District Domestic Abuse Service.

The document says it is believed that “the Euros have played a contributory part.”

The figures are included in a crime and disorder ‘vital signs’ performance report to be considered by members of the council’s corporate and resources scrutiny committee.

The report said a change in shift patterns for council safeguarding staff has led to more working days to assist with Crown Prosecution Service investigations.

It adds: “We have also seen an increasing trend of numbers of victims fleeing their address and presenting as homeless.

“This has also increased our workload within the service as we jointly assess cases with our colleagues in the housing needs service.

“The complex needs of victims continue to be poverty, drug and alcohol use, mental health, housing needs and immigration issues.”

There were 5,687 anti-social behaviour reports across the district over the period.

The report said: “We have seen an increase of 11% since this time last year, with off-road bikes and nuisance youths being being the most prevalent trends.

“We have seen increases in certain ward areas and are currently trying to understand the reason for this so that we can respond accordingly.”

Criminal behaviour orders, tenancy warnings and acceptable behaviour contracts have been used to address some of the issues.

The council said figures for hate crime was “holding steady” with 303 reported incidents during the first quarter, up by eight on the previous year.

Councillors will discuss the report with Stephen Turnbull, the council’s director of public health and communities, at a meeting on Monday (November 4).