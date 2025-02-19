Fatal collision in Castleford: Pedestrian in his 70s dies after being hit by car on busy Castleford road
At 2.49pm yesterday (February 18) police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Barnsdale Road just after the bridge.
At 2.43pm the pedestrian, a 74-year-old man, was involved in the collision with a blue Honda Civic that was travelling along Lock Lane which turns into Barnsdale Road.
The car was travelling away from Castleford towards Allerton Bywater and failed to stop at the scene.
The pedestrian received emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.
A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst over the prescribed limit.
Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are keen to hear from anyone who saw the collision or the car in the time before or after it, as well as anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage.
Anyone with information should contact West Yorkshire Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference: 13250095351.