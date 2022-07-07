Featherstone Rovers head coach in court for speeding

Brian McDermott appeared at North Yorkshire Magistrates' Court recently where he admitted breaking the 60mph limit in his BMW on the A59 at Draughton.
The 52-year-old, of Knoxmill Close, Harrogate, was fined £307 and handed three penalty points.
However, there was no disqualification under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances, namely that he needed his car for his work as coach of Featherstone, who play in the second tier of professional Rugby League, and a company which provides leadership coaching to firms.
McDermott, former coach of Leeds Rhinos and Toronto Wolfpack in the English Super League, was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.