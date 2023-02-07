News you can trust since 1852
Featherstone street closed off by emergency services following car accident

A road in Featherstone has been sealed off by emergency services this afternoon following reports that two people have been struck by a vehicle.

By Kara McKune
42 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 5:24pm
A street in Featherstone has been closed by emergency services.

Police were called to Station Lane following reports of a car accident at 3.41pm today.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision with vehicle.

“Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.”

A cordon continues to be in place.