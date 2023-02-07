Featherstone street closed off by emergency services following car accident
A road in Featherstone has been sealed off by emergency services this afternoon following reports that two people have been struck by a vehicle.
By Kara McKune
42 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 5:24pm
Police were called to Station Lane following reports of a car accident at 3.41pm today.
West Yorkshire Police said: “Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision with vehicle.
“Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.”
A cordon continues to be in place.