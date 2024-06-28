Featherstone woman one of seven due in court after bank sprayed with red paint in Leeds city centre
The five women and two men were arrested in connection with the incidents which took place in the early hours of Thursday where damage was caused to the Barclays Bank branch in Albion Street and other premises in the vicinity.
They have each been charged with conspiracy to commit criminal damage and are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow.
They are Yusra Ahmed, aged 19, of St Catherines Walk, Gledhow; Archana Bargota, aged 44, of Oakwood Lane, Gipton; Francess Nadin, aged 38, of Sholebroke Avenue, Chapeltown; Albert Naumov, aged 29, of no fixed address; Nagina Naz, aged 45, of Bartle Close, Bradford; Susan Price, aged 69, of Girnhill Lane, Featherstone; and Elliot Wilson, aged 24, of Wavertree, Liverpool.
Price has also been charged with dangerous driving.