Five drug busts in a day land police cannabis haul

Four properties on Harrow Street in South Elmsall, and one on nearby Cambridge Street were entered by officers yesterday, Tuesday, May 31.

Three addresses contained live cannabis farms, with more than 50 plants seized.

The other two addresses had the remnants of cannabis farms.

Harrow Street, South Elmsall, where four warrants were executed.

Two men were arrested from the scene and have been released under investigation whilst officers conduct further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Karl Heath from the Neighbourhood Impact Team in Wakefield said: "We have seized a substantial amount of Class B drugs from the streets of Wakefield.

"We are committed to tackling crime and anti-social behaviour that the supply of drugs creates in our communities, we will continue to target those who we suspect of being involved in such criminal activity.