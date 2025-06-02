Five men arrested after 'number of people caught fighting' in Pontefract town centre
Five men have been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence after fighting in Pontefract.
Police were called to Cornmarket early yesterday morning (June 1) following reports of people fighting.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly after 4am yesterday police were called to reports of a number of people fighting in the Cornmarket area of Pontefract town centre.
“Officers attended and found that one woman had suffered facial injuries which required medical treatment.”
Five men were arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.
An investigation remains ongoing.