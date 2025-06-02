Five men arrested after 'number of people caught fighting' in Pontefract town centre

By Kara McKune
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 12:32 BST
Police were called to the Cornmarket area of Pontefract early yesterday morning.Police were called to the Cornmarket area of Pontefract early yesterday morning.
Police were called to the Cornmarket area of Pontefract early yesterday morning.
Five men have been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence after fighting in Pontefract.

Police were called to Cornmarket early yesterday morning (June 1) following reports of people fighting.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly after 4am yesterday police were called to reports of a number of people fighting in the Cornmarket area of Pontefract town centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers attended and found that one woman had suffered facial injuries which required medical treatment.”

Five men were arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.

An investigation remains ongoing.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice