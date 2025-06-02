Five men arrested after 'number of people caught fighting' in Pontefract town centre

Police were called to the Cornmarket area of Pontefract early yesterday morning.

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence after fighting in Pontefract.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Cornmarket early yesterday morning (June 1) following reports of people fighting.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly after 4am yesterday police were called to reports of a number of people fighting in the Cornmarket area of Pontefract town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers attended and found that one woman had suffered facial injuries which required medical treatment.”

Five men were arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.

An investigation remains ongoing.