'Fixated' Wakefield patient jailed again for contacting doctor

Karl James Stevenson was jailed last year for targeting the GP and his wife in a long-running campaign of hate.

Having been released on licence, he once again contacted the doctor in Lupset on February 10, despite being given a restraining order to stay away.

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court recently where he admitted breaching the order.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stevenson has become obsessed with his doctor.

The 39-year-old, of Arncliffe Road, was given another 12 weeks' jail.

Stevenson, who suffers from mental health problems, was jailed for 45 weeks at Leeds Crown Court in November last year.

During that sentencing, the court was told that the doctor and his wife were left distressed by his constant pestering and the restraining order was imposed.

Stevenson was part of a scheme for difficult patients excluded from mainstream general practice, but the relationship with his doctor soured because of communication and medication problems.

He then took to Facebook to attack the GP and his wife.

Despite the restraining order, he continued to post online, insulting the doctor and his wife and, on one occasion, posted a photo of Adolf Hitler, with the words 'I warned you’ written across the picture.

He then delivered a hand-written note to the doctor’s home last year, telling the doctor he “failed him” and added: “I’m already dead, I have nothing to lose.”