Wakefield Council took the car away under powers allowing local authorities to seize vehicles linked to the illegal dumping of waste.

Courts can then order the car be crushed as punishment following a conviction.

However, of the seven vehicles Wakefield Council has seized over the last year in connection with a fly-tipping case, every single one has been returned to the owners, councillors were told on Monday.

Magistrates have returned cars linked to the use of fly-tipping to their original owners on seven occasions over the last year.

Speaking at a scrutiny meeting, environmental enforcement manager Darren Pollington said: "We've never squished a car yet.

"Whenever it's gone to court they (the offenders) have got them back. We haven't been able to squish one yet, although we'd like to.

"They'll get them back from the judges and magistrates because they say they need them.

"A lot of the time, they'll say (for example) that they need a car because they take their grandma to the doctor's. That's one we've had before."

The use of CCTV is among the ways the council investigates fly-tipping incidents, which spiked during the first lockdown in 2020.

Mr Pollington said one offender was recently caught out in Normanton after they dumped waste right underneath a new camera.

However, he added that illegal waste carriers, who make money from tipping other people's rubbish, are getting more sophisticated in covering their tracks.

He said that tactics to avoid detection include switching vans with other waste carriers, using false number plates, changing phone numbers and setting fire to what they've tipped.

"We're chasing ghosts a lot of the time," Mr Pollington added.

Normanton councillor David Dagger said: "I think the first time we're able to crush a car that will really send a message out to people.

"If you go out fly-tipping, this is what will happen. I think that will send a very clear message."