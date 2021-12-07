Former member of West Yorkshire Police charged with stalking

A former member of West Yorkshire Police staff is due to appear in court charged with stalking.

By Leanne Clarke
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 12:00 pm
Marshall was based in the Digital Forensics Unit at Carr Gate.

Richard Marshall, aged 38, who was based in the Digital Forensics Unit at Carr Gate, is alleged to have stalked a female who is known to him between 1 January 2020 and 30 September 2020.

Mr Marshall was suspended from duty at the commencement of the investigation and has since left the organisation.

He is due to appear before Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 10.