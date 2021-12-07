Former member of West Yorkshire Police charged with stalking

Marshall was based in the Digital Forensics Unit at Carr Gate.

Richard Marshall, aged 38, who was based in the Digital Forensics Unit at Carr Gate, is alleged to have stalked a female who is known to him between 1 January 2020 and 30 September 2020.

Mr Marshall was suspended from duty at the commencement of the investigation and has since left the organisation.