Former Wakefield MP to be sentenced this afternoon

The 48-year-old was found guilty of groping the 15-year-old boy at a party in 2008, years before he became Wakefield's MP.

He is due to appear at Southwark Crown Court in central London at 2pm this afternoon.

The Express will be attending the hearing and brig you the outcome as soon as possible.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Khan will be sentenced today.

Khan became the first Conservative MP to win the Wakefield seat in nearly 90 years during the 2019 general election.

The seat was considered part of Labour's so-called 'red wall' - constituencies that have traditionally voted red for decades.

But Khan caused an upset by stopping Labour's Mary Creagh from being re-selected.

In 2021 Khan was charged with sexual assault after a man contacted police to say he had been attacked by him when he was a youngster.

It happened in Staffordshire after a house party in which Khan had been invited as a 'friend of a friend'.

Khan denied the charge and a two-week trial took place across March and April of this year.

He had initially tried to prevent the charge from being made public, but this was overturned by a judge. He also tried to conceal his homosexuality and that he drunk alcohol, but again a judge rejected his bid.

The court was told that after a night drinking, Khan had dragged the boy up to his bedroom, forced him to drink, engaged in play fighting and asked him to put porn on his laptop.

After the lights were switched off, Khan, who had been staying in the same room as the boy, then began touching his leg over the top of the youngster's bunk bed.

The boy then ran out and told his parents. The police were called but the boy did not want the matter taking further.

It was not until he saw that Khan was bidding to become Wakefield's MP did he then return to the police, but not until after the election had been contested.

During the trial, a man gave evidence to say that he too had been sexually assaulted by Khan while working with him in Pakistan in 2010. No charges were ever brought against Khan for this.

The jury took around four hours to unanimously find Khan guilty of sexually assaulting the boy in Staffordshire.