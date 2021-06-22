Four arrested during Wakefield house raid to face trial on drugs and gun charges

The group were taken into custody on Saturday and police spent more than a day at the property on Waterton Road on the Lupset estate.

They were brought before Leeds Magistrates' Court yesterday for a preliminary hearing, and all four were denied bail.

They were remanded to appear at Leeds Crown Court on July 19.

Police at the address on Waterton Road.

Radoslaw Jurgielaniec, age 44 of Waterton Road, is charged with production of cannabis, using electricity without permission and possession of cannabis. No pleas were entered.

Wojciech Olszweski, age 30, of West Street, Hemsworth, is charged with production of cannabis, possession of a semi-automatic pistol and possession of cannabis. He denies all the charges.

Daniel Wroblewski, age 39, of Britannia Road, Morley, is charged with production of cannabis and entered a not-guilty plea.