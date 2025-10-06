Four people arrested on suspicion of affray after fight in the street in Normanton
Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident, having been called at 5.25pm yesterday (Sunday) to an ongoing fight in Renfield Grove involving a number of people, with it reported that a man had been hit with a metal object.
Officers attended at the scene and located a man in his 60s with a head injury. He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released.
Three women, aged 54, 58 and 57, and a 62-year-old man have all been arrested on suspicion of affray and are currently in custody.
Anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any other information that could assist the ongoing investigation, is asked to contact Wakefield CID via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250571677.