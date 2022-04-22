Google searches for dangerous Cannabis Gummies up 900%

Drug pushers have been selling cannabis sweets, in ‘child-friendly’ packaging, disguised as well-known brands, in order to make them more appealing to young adults and children.

However, Martin Preston, Founder and Chief Executive at Private Rehab Clinic Delamere has warned of the dangers of purchasing the gummies online and revealed the signs and symptoms of cannabis addiction to look out for.

The dangers of purchasing cannabis gummies online:

Mr Preston weighs in on the dangers of purchasing cannabis gummies online. He said: "Cannabis gummies are often marketed as ‘harmless’ sweets, that are laced with the mood-altering chemicals of Cannabis known as THC, and are aimed at young adults and teenagers.

“Though they do not have the taste and appearance of cannabis, they are often stronger than smoking the substance. This is because when consumed the THC chemicals can take a lot longer to take effect and may lead the person to consume too much because of the delayed reaction.

"This, in turn, may lead to dangerous consequences and side effects including anxiety, paranoia, impaired memory and poor attention span.

“As cannabis is illegal in the UK, young adults who are seeking edibles will often turn to instant messaging apps, the dark web and social media platforms like TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram to purchase them.

“The issue with this is that though products like cannabis gummies claim to be harmless, they can not only pose a risk of accidental overconsumption but may also contain a whole host of dangerous unknown chemicals that could lead the consumer to be seriously unwell or may even be lethal.”

How to tell the difference between sweets and cannabis edibles:

Poor quality packaging

One way to tell the difference between actual sweets and cannabis edibles is poor quality packaging. This might include pixelated logos or lower quality materials to package the products including paper.

Removal of logos or change in text and colour scheme

Another way to tell the difference between cannabis sweets and real candy is the removal or rewording of part of the logos or change in text and colour scheme. This can be as simple as changing the shade of the logo very subtly or switching up the logo’s famous font style.

Details of packaging removed

Another difference to notice between cannabis sweets and the real candy is the removal of details that are normally included on branded candy packaging.

The Signs and Symptoms of Cannabis Addiction

If you suspect a loved one might be addicted to cannabis there are some tell-tale signs that you can look out for:

Fatigue, lethargy, apathy - While addicted to cannabis a person may experience symptoms of fatigue lethargy or apathy. This is because cannabis contains THC chemicals, that send signals to your brain that often make you tired or promote sleep.

Lack of interest in physical appearance - A person who is addicted to cannabis may often show a lack of interest in physical appearance. This can include not changing clothes for days on end or forgetting to shower.

Mood swings - Addiction to cannabis can also lead to mood swings. This is because it interferes with the region of the brain that helps regulate emotion control and how we react to other people's behaviour. These changes may mean that the person who is addicted to cannabis could experience outbursts of sudden anger.

Poor attention span - Another sign of addiction can include poor attention span. This is because the chemicals found in cannabis slow down the cognitive functions of the brain including memory, and learning, which in turn makes it harder to concentrate.