GRAPHIC CONTENT: Wakefield woman given lifetime ban for letting dog starve to death

Samantha Orange, 44, of Dent Drive, Wakefield, admitted three animal welfare charges after she left her male German Shepherd-cross dog called Kuma to starve for at least two weeks, Huddersfield Magistrates’ Court heard recently.

The hearing was told how a family member found Kuma in a collapsed state in the downstairs toilet where he had been living and took the dog for treatment on December 31 last year.

Sadly the vet decided the pet was so emaciated and ill that they had no choice but to put him down.

The RSPCA

The vet reported the matter to the RSPCA and inspector Kris Walker was sent to investigate.

He observed that Kuma who was very underweight, with his spine, ribs, pelvis and hips all prominent and he smelled strongly of faeces and ammonia so organised a post mortem.

The vet who examined Kuma’s emaciated body said he weighed 16kg when a dog of that breed would normally be almost double that.

She gave him a body score of 1/9 - with one being the lowest - which means that the ribs, lumbar vertebrae, pelvic bones and all bony prominences were visible from a distance.

In a statement the vet said: “There was no discernable body fat, and there was an obvious loss of muscle mass. Kuma was wearing a collar which was several sizes too large, suggesting that he had been at a healthy weight when the collar was fitted and suggests a rapid weight loss.

“The body was covered in dried faeces, most notably under the nails, which were severely overgrown by about half an inch, suggesting that Kuma was not frequently walked for an extended period. Live fleas and a large amount of flea ‘dirt’ were observed through the coat, which was matted.

“Kuma’s ears were very waxy, eyes were sunken and the ocular secretions were thick and “gummy” suggesting that the dog was severely dehydrated, these symptoms occur when at least 10 per cent of total body water has been lost.”

The vet concluded that she believed Kuma had been left to starve for two to three weeks.

Kris added: “There is never an excuse not to feed a pet and anyone who is struggling can seek help from many animal welfare charities.”