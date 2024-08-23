Group of men in balaclavas armed with machetes and baseball bats in Wakefield city centre as police officer threatened

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are searching for a group of men after an officer was threatened with a machete in Wakefield.

An anonymous call was received at 9.53pm yesterday (Thursday) reporting a man in possession of a knife on South Parade.

An officer attending the scene spotted a group of males in balaclavas armed with machetes and baseball bats on Thornhill Street.

One of the group threatened the officer with a machete before they made off in two vehicles, a white Ford Transit van and a black car.

The white Ford Transit van was located at the junction of Briar Grove and Belle Vue Road and has been recovered for further investigation.

Further enquiries were made in the vicinity of the initial incident, with a significant cannabis farm found in a property on Thornhill Street.

Extensive enquiries are ongoing. If anyone has any information that could assist police in their investigation, they are asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240459225.

Information can also be provided to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.