Gunshots fired at Wakefield house

Officers were called at 3.12pm yesterday after a reports of gunshots at a house on Coronation Street, Wrenthorpe.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "The caller believed the incident had occurred in the early hours of yesterday morning.

"Officers attended and assessed that the damage appeared to be consistent with the discharge of a firearm."

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police cordon remains in place.

No injuries have been reported.

A scene remains in place today while enquiries continue into the incident and local officers will also be carrying out increased patrols of the area to provide reassurance to residents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 1134 of 20 July.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.