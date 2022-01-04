Habitual shoplifter handed criminal behaviour order

Kiri Louise Marie Johnson, of Grange Rise Hemsworth, has been ordered to stay out of shops she is barred from or risk being sent to jail.

The 39-year-old appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court where she admitted fraud by using a credit card that did not belong to her to make purchases at Tesco in Hemsworth.

She also admitted a charge of assaulting a female on Market Street in Hemsworth, and two counts of theft of detergent from Home Bargains and bottles of Jack Daniels whisky from Tesco.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnson has been caught stealing on numerous occasions.

She was handed a community order and told to pay £100 compensation. However, she was also handed the three-year CBO.

The order makes it easier for her to be dealt with, should she breach the terms of the deal - and is likely to result in a jail sentence.

Antony Sadler, Wakefield Council’s service director for communities, said: “She has committed numerous shop-lifting offences in and around Hemsworth town centre.

“We hope this sends out a very strong message to others that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Under the rules of her CBO, she is forbidden to enter any retail premises in the district from which she have already been banned or excluded, including B&M Bargains and Tesco in Hemsworth.