Help Agbrigg Be Better: Joint operation sees 'significant fall' in burglary, robbery and anti-social behaviour in Agbrigg

Operation H.A.B.B. (Help Agbrigg Be Better) is an ongoing initiative involving WY Police , Wakefield Council, WDH & WY Fire and Rescue Service.

An operation to improve the Agbrigg area of Wakefield is seeing results with a ‘significant fall’ in crimes such as burglary and robbery, West Yorkshire Police has said.

Operation H.A.B.B (Help Agbrigg Be Better) was launched in September 2023 and is designed to bring together police enforcement activity and work to deter criminality and anti-social behaviour, alongside efforts by partner agencies to make positive, long-term improvements in the area.

Recorded crime figures for the past six months show that there were 49 less ‘acquisitive offences’ compared to the same period the previous year, which amounts to a 59 per cent fall in offences, including residential and business burglaries, robberies and theft of motor vehicle offences.

There has also been a nearly 30 per cent fall in reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in the same period.

Inspector Andrew Dickinson, who leads the Wakefield West NPT, said: “I hope residents and business owners in Agbrigg are reassured by the significant falls in crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.

“It showcases that all the enforcement work, community projects, days of action and patrols under Operation H.A.B.B are all helping to make Agbrigg a safer place.”

Operation H.A.B.B was given its name by local school children and involves West Yorkshire Police, Wakefield Council, WDH and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The next phase of the operation is going to focus on waste management and enforcement.

Insp Dickinson said: “We will be assisting Wakefield Council on the next phase of the operation.

"We know there are issues with waste being left out on the streets and would urge landlords, tenants and homeowners to help keep the area clean by disposing of waste responsibly.”

Coun Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Communities and Poverty, said: “We’re really pleased to see the positive effect the partnership is already having. Not only do people deserve to feel safe in the place they live but they should also feel proud to live there. And this is why it’s important to keep the area clean and tidy.

“There’s lots of ways we can help people dispose of their waste correctly, including bulky waste collection, skip hire and at our recycling centres.

"There is no reason for anyone to dispose of waste illegally and cause fly-tipping. We do not tolerate this behaviour.”