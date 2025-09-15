A 60-year-old man has been charged with firearms and drugs offences following a serious incident on Barnsley Road in Hemsworth on Thursday (September 11).

Adrian Frost, aged 60, of Barnsley Road, appeared before Leeds Magistrates today (Monday) charged with possession of a prohibited weapon (firearm) and production of Class B drugs.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Leeds Crown Court on October 13.

He was arrested after police attended the address on Barnsley Road on Thursday evening following a call to a serious incident.

He was initially arrested on suspicion of murder but not charged with that offence.

Police said the murder offence itself remains under investigation.

Dylan Kelly, aged 23, of Locksley Gardens, Barnsley, and Lewis Bromley, aged 25, of Rose Avenue, Barnsley, appeared before Bradford Magistrate’s Court charged with aggravated burglary and having a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

They were both remanded in custody to appear before Bradford Crown Court on October 15.

Connor Batty, aged 26, died after a firearm was discharged inside the same address that evening (Thursday).