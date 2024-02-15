Here's why police cordoned off Smyth Street in Wakefield earlier today
A police cordon was in place in Wakefield city centre earlier today as police investigated a safety call for the welfare of two women.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A number of officers were seen at Smyth Street with a cordon closing part of the road.
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police have been carrying out further investigations in Wakefield city centre following a concern for safety call for the welfare of two females which was received at just after 10pm yesterday (Wednesday).
"The females were located safe and well a short time later and are speaking with specially trained officers to establish the circumstances of the incident.”