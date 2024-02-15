Here's why police cordoned off Smyth Street in Wakefield earlier today

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of officers were seen at Smyth Street with a cordon closing part of the road.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police have been carrying out further investigations in Wakefield city centre following a concern for safety call for the welfare of two females which was received at just after 10pm yesterday (Wednesday).

