News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

Here's why police cordoned off Smyth Street in Wakefield earlier today

A police cordon was in place in Wakefield city centre earlier today as police investigated a safety call for the welfare of two women.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 15th Feb 2024, 15:48 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 16:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A number of officers were seen at Smyth Street with a cordon closing part of the road.

Read More
Wakefield buses: Full list of Arriva timetable changes from this weekend for Wak...

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police have been carrying out further investigations in Wakefield city centre following a concern for safety call for the welfare of two females which was received at just after 10pm yesterday (Wednesday).

"The females were located safe and well a short time later and are speaking with specially trained officers to establish the circumstances of the incident.”