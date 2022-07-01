Hero rail workers who broke up mass station brawl are commended

Phil Jones, who works as a crime reduction manager for Northern, was commended for stopping a suspect who had attacked a conductor on a train service in West Yorkshire.

He detained the man at Wakefield Westgate when the train stopped at the station.

The incident involving Jones happened in September 2019, but he has only just been formally recognised because the awards were suspended during the pandemic.

Heroes....Phil Jones (left), Lorna Brown and David Greenslade.

Commenting on his commendation, Mr Jones said: “I’m very honoured and humbled to be recognised by the British Transport Police.”

He was among five employees at Northern to be awarded a Certificate of Commendation at the British Transport Police Pennine Sub Divisional Awards.