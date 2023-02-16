HMP Wakefield: Bomb disposal team called after suspicious package found
The bomb disposal team has been called to Wakefield prison following the discovery of a suspicious package.
By Leanne Clarke
54 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 4:19pm
Emergency services rushed to the prison after being called at 11.32am today (Thursday).
Police were called by the duty prison officer regarding a suspicious package found on a wing.
A cordon has been put in place as a precautionary measure and a bomb disposal team have been called to examine the package.
*More information to follow.