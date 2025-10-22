HMP Wakefield: The notorious inmates of Monster Mansion including White House Farm murderer Jeremy Bamber

The Category A men's prison, the largest high-security prison in the UK, holds around 600 of the country's most dangerous people, mainly sex offenders and prisoners serving life sentences.

Current inmates include Jeremy Bamber, who was charged for the murder of his mother, father, sister and her two sons in Essex on August 6 1985, Sidney Cooke,- a child molester and serial killer, described by The Guardian newspaper in 1999 as 'Britain's most notorious paedophile' and Reynhard Sinaga, who was convicted of 159 sex offences, including 136 rapes of young men, in Manchester between 2015 and 2017.