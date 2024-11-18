Horbury man jailed for domestic abuse offences after causing "significant injuries" to wife over four-year period

Adrian Geary, aged 35, was sentenced to 10 years and nine months imprisonment.

A Horbury man has been jailed after admitting a catalogue of domestic abuse offences against his wife which took place over a four-year period.

Adrian Geary, aged 35, of East Street, Horbury, pleaded guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The offences took place between August 2020 and March this year.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court today (Monday, November 18) where he was sentenced to 10 years and nine months imprisonment.

On March 24, Geary called police to report he had assaulted the victim.

During the call he told the call handler that this had never happened before.

Emergency services attended at the scene, and it was established that the victim had been subjected to a sustained, unprovoked attack, which included having her head stamped on several times while on the floor.

The victim was supported by specially trained officers from Wakefield District Safeguarding and disclosed further offences that had taken place throughout the course of her relationship with Geary.

Detective Constable Dawn Crummack-Knowles, of the Wakefield District Adult Safeguarding Unit, said: “The victim in this case has been on an emotional rollercoaster and still is.

"She sustained significant injuries which she is still undergoing treatment for now, but also underneath the physical scars are the mental scars that this prolonged campaign of domestic abuse has had on her.

“Prior to March this year, none of the domestic abuse she endured was reported to the police. It has taken immense bravery for her to report what has happened to her and I know she hopes that her case may help give others the courage to come forward.

“Geary is a dangerous man who is now in prison facing responsibility for his actions.”