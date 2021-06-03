How does Wakefield need to change after Covid? Tell us in our city centre survey 2021

Wakefield

The Express is launching its second city centre survey to find out the things that matter to you in the city centre and what needs to change to put us in the best position for the future.

We’re asking you to take a couple of minutes to answer a few questions online and what you tell us will dictate how we cover the issues that matter to you.

It’s a chance for us to gather your ideas and tell those in power what needs to change.

The Express published its first city centre survey in early 2019.

In that survey you told us that you would like to see more leisure activities in the city.

Many readers called for a bigger and better market.

And we looked at issues of antisocial behaviour, aggressive begging and drug abuse.

Since then the city – and the rest of the world – has changed a lot.

The questions that businesses, councillors and the public have to contend with are different.

Plans are in place to change the kind of city that Wakefield is, with developments such as Tileyard North, near the Hepworth.

It is hoped the converted mill buildings will bring around 500 new jobs in the creative industries. It’s an example of the city trying to reinvent itself with new investment.

Meanwhile the former market hall on union hall is set to become an events space.

And long-term regeneration projects are in action on Westgate, Kirkgate and Wood Street.

But many retailers haven’t been able to survive the last year and many more will continue to struggle.

And the shock of the pandemics means a lot of what we do will be different.

The questions in the survey are devised from what you have previously told us matters to you and from stories we have recently covered.

The questions in the survey are devised from what you have previously told us matters to you and from stories we have recently covered. The survey is a way to take stock of where the city is heading and to make your voices heard at a crucial period.

Express editor Gavin Murray said: “Who better than you to tell us what your city needs.

“Tell us and we will make sure the decision makers are aware of your views.

“And we will challenge them if we need to. Please have a say in your futures, it really does matter.”