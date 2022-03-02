Hunt for machete-wielding robbers who targeted Co-op

At 9.42pm (Tuesday), police were called to the Co-op, on High Street, after three masked men armed with machetes and bats stole cash from the till and cigarettes.

They left the scene in a stolen silver Hyundai i30 which was found abandoned nearby in Lyndale a short time later.

Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries into the incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the robbery or saw the car being abandoned.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three robbers targeted the Co-op on High Street last night.