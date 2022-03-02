Hunt for machete-wielding robbers who targeted Co-op
Detectives are hunting three masked men who robbed a Kippax Co-op last night.
At 9.42pm (Tuesday), police were called to the Co-op, on High Street, after three masked men armed with machetes and bats stole cash from the till and cigarettes.
They left the scene in a stolen silver Hyundai i30 which was found abandoned nearby in Lyndale a short time later.
Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries into the incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the robbery or saw the car being abandoned.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13220113085 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechatInformation can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.