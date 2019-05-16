Hunt is on for the new chief constable of West Yorkshire Police - with an £180K salary

West Yorkshire Police is on the hunt for a new chief constable - with a salary of more than £180,000.

The force is now accepting applications for the role following the former chief constable Dee Collin’s retirement at the end of April.

Advertised on the force website, the role attracts a salary of £181,560.

Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson said he is looking for a “dynamic and forward thinking” chief police officer who can work with him and key partners to deliver police and partnership working, in alignment with his West Yorkshire Police and Crime Plane.

He said: “Candidates should bring proven operational delivery, along with strong leadership ability, that will build on the culture of fairness and openness to ensure representation of the communities we serve.”

Mr Burns-Williamson said the role was a fantastic opportunity for someone looking to serve as chief constable in a large metropolitan area, who wants to further progress the force.

Dee Collins stepped down from the job recently citing heath issues as the reason.

She had been an officer for almost 32 years, having started at Cleveland Police, before moving onto Derbyshire and eventually West Yorkshire.

She was appointed chief constable on a temporary basis in 2014 with the job made permanent in 2016.

She underwent surgery and radiotherapy for breast cancer in 2009 and shared her story to try to encourage others to check themselves.

In her final interview recently, she admitted the frustration of seeing her police budget cut year on year, with the force having to find savings of £140 million and losing over 2,000 jobs.