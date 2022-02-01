'I'm sick of the sight of you': Judge blasts thug who breached order

Simon Keith was warned by Judge Robin Mairs this week he will go to prison if he appears before him again.

An officer was left needing surgery after drug-taking Keith became paranoid and attacked two of them who came to help him in Wakefield city centre in 2019.

Keith was given a 20-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, and given 150 hours of unpaid work.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Crown Court.

But the 28-year-old, now of Chapel Street, Knottingley, was brought back to court this week where he admitted two breaches of the order.

Judge Mairs told him: "I'm very seriously tempted to send you through that door and into custody for a sizeable portion of your suspended sentence.

"I'm sick of the sight of you coming back to court for this.

"When you drink and take drugs, then it has an adverse effect on your mental health.

"I'm not fooled by you coming to court and saying you will comply with anything, but we will find out.

"if we meet again I will have no option but to send you to custody. I have given you far more chances than others have received."

He handed him a six-month extension to his suspended sentence and a drug testing and rehabilitation requirement.

Keith had been taking cocaine in September 2019 when he rang 999 to say he was being followed on Northgate, in Wakefield city centre.

Two officers found Keith and, concerned by his behaviour, offered to take him home.

The defendant then became aggressive and elbowed one of the officers in the chest. It was later found the officer had suffered a ripped tendon to the chest, requiring surgery and months of rehabilitation.

He also injured the finger of a female officer who had arrived as they tried to get him into a police van.