Image appeal: Wakefield police wish to speak to this man regarding assault and damage to vehicle
The incident occurred on Barnsley Road, Hemsworth on Wednesday, March 20 shortly after 1pm.
It was reported the victim, a man in his thirties, was assaulted with a shovel causing minor injuries and significant damage was caused to the windscreen of his vehicle, which was a van.
Officers are appealing for anyone who may recognise the man pictured below or anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Wakefield District Police via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting reference 13240152615.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.