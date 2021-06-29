'It was an abuse of trust': Tile company manager from Wakefield committed £4,000 fraud against his employer

Philip Corlet carried out the offending over a four-month period while working for Ceramic Tile Distributors, in Holbeck, Leeds.

Leeds Crown Court heard the 35-year-old defendant was the branch manager when he carried out the deception between September of last year and January this year.

Andrew Nixon, prosecuting, said Corlet created paperwork purporting to be for returned items which the company did not receive.

Corlet took over £4,000.

Funds were then diverted from the company's bank account to his own account.

The offending came to light when the firm's regional security consultant carried out an investigation while Corlet was absent from work.

Corlet was called in for an interview and made full admissions to what he had done.

Corlet, of St Peter's Crescent, Stanley, pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position.

The court heard Corlet was having problems with drugs at the time of the offending.

He has no previous convictions.

Corlet was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was ordered to pay £4,052 compensation to Ceramic Tile Distributors and to complete 80 hours of unpaid work.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said: "I can tell that you are thoroughly ashamed of what you did.

"It was over a period of time and it was an abuse of trust which your employer had placed in you.

"Normally I would have no hesitation in sending you immediately to prison.

"I think there is little chance that you will come back before the court.