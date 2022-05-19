Jail for 'controlling and coercive' man after campaign of abuse towards his partner

Shane Crampton, 33, of Welles Avenue, Methley, had already pleaded guilty to counts of stalking involving fear of violence, and engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate of family relationship, before he was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week.

Appearing via video link, a visibly shaken Crampton heard the prosecution tell the court of his obsessive and controlling behaviour towards an ex partner.

A 28-month campaign of abuse included demanding access to her social media, alienating her from friends and family, threats of physical violence, and stalking once the relationship had ended.

Crampton's victim said his behaviour has made it difficult for her to "have any feelings at all", adding that she will "never forgive him" for the lost years she suffered.

The court heard the victim and Crampton had been in a relationship since 2016, but the serious psychological and physical abuse began on 31 December, 2019, lasting until April 20 this year.

Prosecuting Crampton, Charlotte Noddings told the court: "While they were together, the defendant was restrictive with who she could see, including her friends and sister, as their partners would be there.

"He would demand he had access to all her social media accounts and made her delete male friends' Facebook profiles while he watched."

The court also heard how on one occasion he once grabbed her by the neck and threw her against the sideboard. On another occasion he sent her a text message threatening to break her jaw.

Crampton would time the complainant when she went to the shops, while also posting on Facebook claiming she had been missing "for days" whenever he could not get in touch with her.

He would also drive past one of the victim's family members' house shouting abuse. This led to the victim no longer going to family events.

His behaviour caused her family to have the locks changed, and to install CCTV, as he had been spotted attending the property for no reason.

Following a break-up between the two, Crampton would regularly spy on the victim.

The court was told how, on April 7 this year, Crampton went to the house of the victim and took a photograph of a car number plate he did not recognise. He then posted it onto Snapchat asking if anybody knew whose car it was.

He also sent the victim a text message saying he was going to kill himself.

A victim impact statement, written by the victim, was read out to the court by Ms Noddings.

She said: "It completely ruined my life - he ground me down during the relationship and made me feel everything was my fault. I now find it hard to have any feelings at all - I was in survival mode.

"Shaun acts on impulse. I did my best to keep him happy but nothing was enough.

"He said I was useless and I was constantly walking on eggshells around him.

"I will never forget when we had an altercation in the car. He screamed at me and said he would always hit me in my head where my hair would cover [any injuries].

"For too long I believed him, I have missed out on so much with my friends and family. He has taken away moments from me that I will never forgive him for."

While the statement was being read, Crampton broke down in tears.

Mitigating for Crampton, Rukhshanda Hussain said her client did not support "victim-blaming", and fully took responsibility for his actions.

Ms Hussain added: "He is ashamed of his behaviour. He is clearly remorseful as demonstrated by his appearance today.

"He has issues with jealousy and paranoia, as well as a growing reliance on drink and drugs over recent years. He has to address those issues and to be in healthy and positive relationships going forward."

The court heard Crampton also had work as a drainage engineer, and was also being supported by his mother.

Sentencing Crampton Recorder H Vann said: "There can be no doubt that these are serious offences. This was a long course of extremely determined and upsetting behaviour."

He sentenced Crampton to 40 months' imprisonment, as well as a restraining order against Crampton for the victim and her family.

Following the sentence, Crampton pleaded with the court: "Can I get help when I'm in prison with my relationship stuff? I don't want to be like this anymore."