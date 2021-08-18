Jealous boyfriend pointed gun at girlfriend at Castleford home

Samuel Jake Cooper became so paranoid of his partner that he even accused her of having an affair with a gas worker who attended her address at Lower Oxford Street in Castleford, Leeds Crown Court was told this week.

The 24-year-old admitted a charge of possessing a firearm with an intent to cause a person to fear that unlawful violence would be used.

Prosecutor Rukhshanda Hussain said that Cooper had been in a relationship with the woman for about a month and moved in with her.

Lower Oxford Street, Castleford.

But he lost his job and they began to argue, particularly over the clothes she wore, her friendships with other men and the gas worker.

At around 6pm on January 15, 2020, she came home to find him laid on the floor mumbling and crying.

He had been to job interview, but failed to get the job, and told her he had taken pills and that he was "not good enough".

After arguing, she left the room and came back and through the gap in the door, saw Cooper with the pistol pointing it at the door.

She shouted at him and left he house, but he followed her calling her names and saying: "Go and phone the coppers I will do you and the coppers."

He then put the gun to his own head.

When the police arrived they found the pistol, a silver revolver-type of air weapon, that he had bought a few weeks prior.

They also found a note written by Cooper that read: "Sorry your life was not worth mine".

Cooper, now of Beamsley Road, Frizinghall, Bradford, was represented by barrister Matthew Harding, who gave little mitigation after the judge told him his client would not be going to jail.

Judge Simon Batiste handed him a 10-month jail term, suspended for two years.

He said: "You were clearly going through some kind of trauma in your life but you are seeking help.

"You have made progress from this incident.