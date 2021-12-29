Jealous man threatened to kill partner with kitchen knife at boozy party

Malcolm Kellett was "enraged" after spotting what he thought was a flirty WhatsApp message on his partner's phone during the boozy gathering in the summer.

Prosecutor Hannah Turner told Leeds Crown Court said the 38-year-old and his fiancé had been enjoying the party at Melbourne Court in Hemsworth on the evening of August 22.

The pair have been in a relationship for 20 years which has been described as "volatile" and with arguments often stemming from jealousy.

Leeds Crown Court.

Miss Turner said Kellett's temper flared when he saw the message and began to argue with his partner, before picking up a kitchen knife and leaving.

He returned 20 minutes later and walked up to the female, dragged her to the floor and called her names before pointing the knife at her saying he was going to stab and kill her.

After other partygoers intervened, he then left again, before returning a third time 10 minutes later.

He spotted his partner in the garden, dragged her to the ground again and kicked her in the abdomen and pointed the knife at her again.

Police arrested Kellett at his home a short time later, and found the knife in the footwell of his car.

He initially denied any wrongdoing and was due to stand trial, but later admitted a charge of assault and having a knife in public.

Kellett, of Dunsley Terrace, Wakefield, has one previous conviction for battery.

A pre-sentence report into Kellett said the reason for him returning that night was because he had picked up his partner's phone, and not his own, when he left in anger.

The probation officer said Kellett, who works as a manager at the Warburton's bakery, admitted that he had been acting "like a bully" and added: "He was forced to look in the mirror and did not like what he saw."

The officer said that Kellett and the victim are still planning to marry.

Judge Christopher Batty said that the admissions over his bullying behaviour had helped persuade him not to send him directly to jail.

He said: "When I walked through that door I had no issue with locking you up. The way you behaved that night was disgraceful, but I have heard an awful lot about you.

"To your credit, there's recognition of how bad some of your conduct has been."

He handed him a nine-month jail term, but suspended it for two years. He also ordered him to enroll in an anger-management programme.