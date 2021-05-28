Jealous 'monster' threatened to have ex killed by drug addicts

Craig Michael Grundy burst into her home on Ingsbeck Mews in Wakefield city centre and accused her of cheating on him, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Prosecutor Bashir Ahmed told the court that Grundy, aged 32, had been in a relationship with the woman for 18 months.

For most of that time he was described as being "pretty decent", but said: "However, after drinking alcohol he would become verbally and physically aggressive towards her and turn into a monster."

Ingsbeck Mews in Wakefield.

The relationship ended on March 26 after his partner described his drinking as getting "totally out of hand".

Police had been called after several domestic disputes and he had been convicted of battery against her last year.

Then on the morning of March 28 this year, while the victim was about to set off for work, she opened the front door and found Grundy was confronting her.

He barged his way in with his hand around her neck and demanded to know who she was cheating on him with.

Chillingly, he then told her: "There's no reason why I should not kill you. Killing you would solve my problems."

He then grabbed a phone from the terrified woman and threw it across the room and said: "If the police come I will be back, they can't keep me forever."

By this time her work colleague was worried and began calling the victim's mobile, only for Grundy to disconnect it each time.

He then told her: "If I do not kill you, I will pay a smackhead near Lightwaves to do it."

As he calmed down, she was able to get her phone and quietly send a text to her colleague, asking her to phone 999.

When the police arrived, Grundy then began making homophobic remarks to an officer and kicked out as he turned aggressive and had to be restrained.

A victim impact statement was read out in which his former partner said that exacerbated her anxiety and depression, adding: "Nobody has made me feel as scared as Craig did.

"To think he was capable of such malice, I find it upsetting.

"All it will take is for him to have a drink of alcohol and he will get back in touch with me."

Mitigating, Kate Bissett said that Grundy, of Dunbar Street, Wakefield, admitted that the relationship was over.

He admitted a charge of making threats to kill and assaulting a police officer.

Appearing before the court via video link from HMP Leeds, Grundy was handed a 17-month jail term from Judge Christopher Batty.