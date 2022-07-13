Jealous thug left partner with bleeding brain, court told

James Parrot slammed the terrified woman's head off the floor and punched her in a fit of rage, causing a small bleed on the brain, black eyes so bad she could not see out of one eye, and a chipped tooth, Leeds Crown Court was told.

The 31-year-old old admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was given 44 months behind bars.

Prosecutor Heather Gilmore said Parrot had been in a relationship with the woman for over four years, and had been good on the whole, but she said he began acting in a "paranoid manner", was becoming more controlling and was smoking cannabis daily.

On April 24 his partner had been out drinking in Leeds when she returned home to her address in Ackworth on the evening.

But after Parrot thought she had said her former partner's name, which she denied, he began an argument.

He followed her and continued shouting in her face.

Ms Gilmore said: "The next thing she knew she was lying face down. He lifted her head off the floor and punched her in the face.

"She thought he was going to kill her."

After calling the police, Parrot was described as acting calm when they showed up, while his partner was crying and screaming.

He told police that she had tried to headbutt him and admitted he "lost it", and apologised.

In a victim impact statement read out to the court, she said: "I will never trust another human being again. He nearly killed me."

Parrot has previous convictions for battery against another former partner.

But Andrew Petterson, mitigating, said Parrot was not a "heavily convicted individual" and added: "He acknowledges he faces a custodial term of some significance."

He said Parrot had worked throughout his life and has spent his time held on remand in HMP Leeds wisely by taking part in courses, including anger management.

Judge Penelope Belcher told Parrot: "These were horrible injuries, inflicted by you in a fit of rage over pure jealousy because you thought she said somebody else's name.

"I understand you are remorseful in the cold light of day but it was appalling."