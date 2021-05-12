Knife found in Wakefield bus station

Wakefield City and North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "We would like to take this opportunity to remind you that knives should be disposed of correctly, not simply left in a public place for anyone to find, pick up, or use.

"Knives can cause serious injuries, especially if they are picked up by young people, if you have knives you would like to dispose of please take them to your nearest recycling centre and put them in the scrap metal area.