Knife-wielding burglars broke into home in broad daylight

It happened at around 4.45pm yesterday, Monday, June 21, when the two males with weapons entered a property in Primrose Hill.

They did not take anything, and no-one was injured.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information about it is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 1193 of June 21, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Primrose Hill in Knottingley.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.