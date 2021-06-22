Knife-wielding burglars broke into home in broad daylight
Burglars thought to be carrying knives broke into a home in Knottingley in broad daylight, police have said.
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 4:37 pm
It happened at around 4.45pm yesterday, Monday, June 21, when the two males with weapons entered a property in Primrose Hill.
They did not take anything, and no-one was injured.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information about it is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 1193 of June 21, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.
Two men aged 28 and 30 have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and remain in police custody.