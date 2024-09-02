Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A banned driver with a “truly dreadful” record has been jailed after police spotted him on a motorcycle.

John Knowles already had convictions for a number of driving offences when he was seen on the vehicle last summer.

He was also caught on CCTV entering a supermarket in Knottingley wearing a motorcycle helmet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Knowles, 38, of Hazel Road, Knottingley, was jailed for 14 months after admitting driving while disqualified, driving without third party insurance, and failing to surrender to bail. | James Hardisty

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 38-year-old admitted driving while disqualified, driving without third party insurance, and failing to surrender to bail. He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday (August 30).

The court heard that Knowles, of Hazel Road, Knottingley, had 14 convictions for 43 offences, mostly relating to driving. They included seven convictions for driving while disqualified.

Describing the most recent incident on June 25 last year, prosecutor Jordan Millican said: “He was seen by a police officer driving a motorcycle in a pedestrianised area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The officer immediately identified the defendant as someone known to him. The officer later attended the Nisa Local store in Knottingley, near to where the defendant had been seen driving.

“CCTV showed the defendant entering the shop wearing a bike helmet on top of his head.”

Defending, Erin Kitson-Parker said that a custodial sentence would impact Knowles' five children and partner, and that he had suffered a “reasonably difficult upbringing”.

Judge Simon Batiste said: “Your record is a truly dreadful one and you knew full well the consequences of offending. You have no one to blame but yourself.”

He sentenced him to 14 months' imprisonment. Knowles was told that he must serve half of the sentence before being released on licence.