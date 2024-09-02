Knottingley: Banned driver with 'truly dreadful' record spotted by police riding motorcycle

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A banned driver with a “truly dreadful” record has been jailed after police spotted him on a motorcycle.

John Knowles already had convictions for a number of driving offences when he was seen on the vehicle last summer.

He was also caught on CCTV entering a supermarket in Knottingley wearing a motorcycle helmet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
John Knowles, 38, of Hazel Road, Knottingley, was jailed for 14 months after admitting driving while disqualified, driving without third party insurance, and failing to surrender to bail.John Knowles, 38, of Hazel Road, Knottingley, was jailed for 14 months after admitting driving while disqualified, driving without third party insurance, and failing to surrender to bail.
John Knowles, 38, of Hazel Road, Knottingley, was jailed for 14 months after admitting driving while disqualified, driving without third party insurance, and failing to surrender to bail. | James Hardisty

The 38-year-old admitted driving while disqualified, driving without third party insurance, and failing to surrender to bail. He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday (August 30).

The court heard that Knowles, of Hazel Road, Knottingley, had 14 convictions for 43 offences, mostly relating to driving. They included seven convictions for driving while disqualified.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

Describing the most recent incident on June 25 last year, prosecutor Jordan Millican said: “He was seen by a police officer driving a motorcycle in a pedestrianised area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The officer immediately identified the defendant as someone known to him. The officer later attended the Nisa Local store in Knottingley, near to where the defendant had been seen driving.

“CCTV showed the defendant entering the shop wearing a bike helmet on top of his head.”

Defending, Erin Kitson-Parker said that a custodial sentence would impact Knowles' five children and partner, and that he had suffered a “reasonably difficult upbringing”.

Judge Simon Batiste said: “Your record is a truly dreadful one and you knew full well the consequences of offending. You have no one to blame but yourself.”

He sentenced him to 14 months' imprisonment. Knowles was told that he must serve half of the sentence before being released on licence.

Related topics:Wakefield