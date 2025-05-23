Knottingley man jailed for serious sexual offences against child following 'extremely complex' investigation

Michael Kirkaldy of Weeland Road, was sentenced to 16 years in prison with two years extended licence.

A Knottingley man has been sentenced to 18 years for committing multiple child sexual offences.

Michael Kirkaldy of Weeland Road, Knottingley, was sentenced to 16 years in prison with two years extended licence at Leeds Crown Court today (Friday, May 23) after being found guilty of sexual offending which began in the 1990s.

The 50-year-old was sentenced for four offences of indecency with a child and two offences of sexual assault which took place between 1993 and 2002 against a then young girl in the Wakefield District.

The victim, who was aged just five when the offending started, came forwards as an adult to report what had occurred.

Her report initiated what became a lengthy and extremely complex investigation by dedicated detectives from the Wakefield District Child Safeguarding Unit.

Kirkaldy was eventually convicted at Leeds Crown Court on April 25 this year of the offences.

DC Sophie Green of West Yorkshire Police, who led the investigation, said: “I want to commend the courage of the victim in this case, who had the bravery to come forwards as an adult and report the awful sexual offending Kirkaldy subjected her to as a child.

“She has shown real courage through what was a complex and lengthy investigation. Her determination to support a prosecution and see this man punished has resulted in him being made to answer for what he did.”

She added: “This case, like the many other non-recent sexual offences cases which have reached our courts, demonstrates that time is no barrier on justice.

“We will do all we can to prosecute those who sexually offend against others, and always encourage victims to come forwards no matter when offending took place.

“All reports are investigated by specialist detectives with the needs of the victim at the centre of the investigation.”