Jade Stacey, 30, of Windermere Drive, pleaded guilty to allowing household waste from her home to be taken by an unauthorised person and fly-tipped contrary to section 34(2A) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Stacey was fined at York Magistrates Court in a case brought by Selby District Council under Householder Duty of Care Legislation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The waste was dumped on the motorway’s emergency access road near Beal Lane, Cridling Stubbs on or around August 26 last year.

Waste dumped by the side of the M62

Mrs Stacey received a fine of £250 and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £100 and a contribution to the council’s costs of £200.

Coun Tim Grogan, Selby District Council’s lead executive member for health and culture, said “Dumping rubbish within our district isn’t tolerated. It is your responsibility to ensure that any person or company you have trusted to remove your rubbish does it correctly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This successful prosecution sends out a clear message that fly tipping is everyone’s business, if you are wanting to hire someone to remove your waste, please check they are fully registered.

"You can do this by looking on the environment agency website, also ask to see their licence and ask for a receipt.”

Coun Grogan said the council’s enforcement team is committed to doing all they can to deter fly-tipping and work with partners across the region to do so.

“They investigate every fly-tip and work hard to keep our district clean, tidy and safe for our residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fly-tipping is a criminal offence. As well as being a hazard to human health and wildlife in the district, it also comes at a cost to the taxpayer.

“We are pleased this has been a successful prosecution for the Council. Fly-tipping is unacceptable, and we hope this will act as a deterrent for others who may be tempted to offend.”

You can check if someone is fully registered here environment.data.gov.uk/public-register/view/search-waste-carriers-brokers.

Fly-tipping is punishable by a fine of up to £50,000 or 12 months imprisonment if convicted in a magistrates’ court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad