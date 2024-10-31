Over 175 Kg of illegal fireworks were found by officers at the Wakefield property.

Large quantities of illegal fireworks, which posed a serious risk to the safety of local residents, have been seized from a Wakefield house.

Joint investigations remain ongoing by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) following the operation at a property on Peacock Avenue.

Officers from NPT attended on October 29 at the residential property on Peacock Avenue, Wakefield, following intelligence that illegal fireworks were being store at this location and advertised for sale on various social media sites.

On arrival the occupant was spoken to via the ring doorbell but he refused to attend and co-operate with the enquiries being made.

Using preserved powers entry was gained and the building was searched.

Once inside officers discovered over 175kg of illegal fireworks – some of which are of the T4 classification, meaning they are not for general use or sale and should only be deployed in large scale, professional run events.

All the fireworks were removed by specially trained officers and are now being stored in an appropriate and safe manner.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service specialists are leading on the investigation.

Inspector Paul Fraser, from Wakefield Central NPT, said: “This is another example of the NPT acting on the intelligence provided to us by local residents.

"Had these fireworks have exploded in the house then there would no doubt have been a major incident and potentially loss of life or life-changing injuries suffered by anybody in the vicinity.

“It is beyond reckless to act in this way and place people at high risk of harm for the purposes of greed.

“The NPT remain vigilante and will act, where we can, to protect our communities. In addition some of the fireworks being sold are clearly not for public use and I would urge people to only ever purchase fireworks from reputable, registered suppliers”.

Area Manager at WYFRS, Scott Donegan, said: “Illegal fireworks are really dangerous, so we welcome this news that they have been taken off the streets of West Yorkshire just before Bonfire Night.

“We’re asking people to attend organised displays if they can this bonfire season – however, if you are going to set off fireworks at home then please make sure they are bought from a reputable retailer, you follow the instructions and keep your children and pets safe.”