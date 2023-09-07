Large amounts of cash recovered in Flanshaw as drug deal bust by police

Watch more videos on Shots!

Officers from the Wakefield North Neighbourhood Policing Teams have conducted an operation, targeting the increase in drug activity and associated anti-social behaviour in Flanshaw.

The operation, dubbed Operation Matrix, was based on information and intelligence from the local community, who have been reporting an increase in criminal activity within the Flanshaw area.

The NPTs worked alongside officers from the off-road motorcycle team to disrupt an ongoing drug deal where a large amount of cash was dropped by the suspects.

This cash was subsequently taken into police possession and enquiries to locate the “owner” are ongoing.