Large amounts of cash recovered in Flanshaw as drug deal bust by police

A large amount of cash was seized by Wakefield police officers after busting a drugs deal in Flanshaw.
By Kara McKune
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Officers from the Wakefield North Neighbourhood Policing Teams have conducted an operation, targeting the increase in drug activity and associated anti-social behaviour in Flanshaw.

The operation, dubbed Operation Matrix, was based on information and intelligence from the local community, who have been reporting an increase in criminal activity within the Flanshaw area.

The NPTs worked alongside officers from the off-road motorcycle team to disrupt an ongoing drug deal where a large amount of cash was dropped by the suspects.

Officers from Wakefield North NPT conducted an operation based on information from the local community.Officers from Wakefield North NPT conducted an operation based on information from the local community.
This cash was subsequently taken into police possession and enquiries to locate the “owner” are ongoing.

The officers from Operation Matrix also seized a motorbike which had been seen driving in an anti-social manner, the vehicle's rider was reported to court for driving offences.